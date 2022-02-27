Subscribe Today
Brexit

Donaldson says priority is removing trade checks, not ECJ

Jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the North has emerged as red-line issue for Britain post-Brexit, but DUP leader says issue is ‘a fair question’

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
27th February, 2022
Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP leader: ‘Clearly our priority is to remove the Irish Sea border on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and stay within the UK internal market’

The jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland is not the DUP’s priority, but it is still a fair issue for the British government to raise, according to Jeffrey Donaldson.

The leader of the DUP was speaking to the Business Post at a webinar organised by the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) last week, where he was giving a speech about the impact of the protocol on Northern...

