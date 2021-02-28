Deirdre Heenan: DUP is digging itself deeper with challenge to protocol

In an increasingly desperate attempt to demonstrate that it is fighting tooth and nail against the Northern Ireland protocol, the DUP announced last week that it would be joining “like-minded” unionists in a legal challenge to the international treaty.

These kindred spirits include Ben Habib, the former Brexit party MEP; Kate Hoey, the British Labour Party peer; Jim Allister, leader of Traditional Unionist Voice; and the Ulster Unionist Party.

They have united around...