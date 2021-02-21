Subscribe Today
Brexit

British stance on used car sales in North raises hackles in Brussels

EU Commission has warned that Britain’s refusal to alter its charging model in the North following Brexit is distorting competition

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
21st February, 2021
Southern retailers who source cars in Britain have also been affected by Brexit but have had little option but to pay the increased Vat bil

A major row is developing between the EU and Britain after Brussels warned London that it isn’t charging enough Vat on used cars being sold in Northern Ireland.

Car dealers in the North expressed alarm last month after learning that they would have to begin charging Vat on the entire sale price of cars they had imported from Britain, rather than simply on their profit margin as they did before Brexit.

The change...

