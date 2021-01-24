Subscribe Today
Brexit

Brian Keegan: Lobbying for change won’t ease problems of trade with Britain

The difficulties being experienced by hauliers, importers and others are more than mere ‘teething problems’

Brian Keegan
24th January, 2021
Lorries queue for the frontier control area at the Port of Dover in Kent last Friday: post-Brexit customs compliance is proving to be more challenging than many businesses had expected. Photo: Getty

Ever since January 1, various business groupings and representative associations both here and abroad have been queueing up to make complaints to their respective governments over the handling of the Brexit deal. Unfortunately, some of them are barking up the wrong tree.

Disruption and curtailment to business opportunity and profitability have been a daily part of many working lives since the de-facto British membership of the EU customs union and single market ended on December 31....

