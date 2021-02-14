Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Brian Keegan: It’s surprising anyone is surprised about effects of NI protocol

There seems little recognition that the special arrangement designates the North as a uniquely privileged trading zone

Brian Keegan
14th February, 2021
Brian Keegan: It’s surprising anyone is surprised about effects of NI protocol
A sign on the approach to the port town of Larne in Co Antrim protesting against the so-called Irish Sea border imposed by the Northern Ireland protocol as part of Brexit. Photo: Stephen Davison

It is difficult to remember an arrangement that has come under as much sustained criticism and attack as the Northern Ireland protocol.

The device establishes a trading relationship between the North and Britain such that a hard border is not required on the island of Ireland to comply with the post-Brexit trading relationship agreed between Britain and the EU.

If you were to judge from the commentary in recent weeks, this is the only advantage...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The right to catch about €184 million worth of fish has been transferred back to British fishermen from seven EU coastal nations, including €40 million worth of Ireland’s quota

Fishermen express alarm after EU official shuts down revisiting quotas

Brexit Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
Tensions have risen over delays in goods crossing the border into Northern Ireland Picture: RollingNews

EU’s Article 16 blunder triggers tensions, threats and rhetoric

Brexit Aiden Corkery 1 week ago
Boris Johnson: the British prime minister’s habitual lying made the past week’s explosion of unionist anger almost inevitable Getty

Cathal Mac Coille: Johnson is gaslighting unionists, Ireland and the EU alike

Brexit Cathal Mac Coille 1 week ago
The DUP has been particularly stung by the scathing, unrelenting attacks by Jim Allister, the TUV leader

Deirdre Heenan: DUP’s protocol-bashing is a sign of desperation

Brexit Deirdre Heenan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1