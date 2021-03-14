Brian Keegan: Britain’s inability to get the NI protocol to work exposes its failure to prepare

Responding to questions on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol in Westminster last week, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, made repeated mention of the role of business.

He hoped that Maroš Šefčovič, the EU vice-president with responsibility for Brexit, could “visit Northern Ireland more”. By implication, if Šefčovič really understood the issues affecting people and businesses in the North, he might be more positive about the British government reneging on the previously agreed...