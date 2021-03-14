Subscribe Today
Brexit

Brian Keegan: Britain’s inability to get the NI protocol to work exposes its failure to prepare

The latest grace periods for checks and controls are merely a sticking plaster to hide how horribly unprepared Boris Johnson’s government is for the practicalities of Brexit

Brian Keegan
14th March, 2021
Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster at Hillsborough Castle during the Prime Minister's visit to Belfast last August. Picture: Brian Lawless

Responding to questions on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol in Westminster last week, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, made repeated mention of the role of business.

He hoped that Maroš Šefčovič, the EU vice-president with responsibility for Brexit, could “visit Northern Ireland more”. By implication, if Šefčovič really understood the issues affecting people and businesses in the North, he might be more positive about the British government reneging on the previously agreed...

