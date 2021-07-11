Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Brexit fallout: ‘Sausage war’ is just a taste of food trade disputes to come

The row that has erupted in recent weeks isn’t confined to the status of the humble Cumberland sausage, but is indicative of core disagreements about the implementation of EU laws on food standards

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
11th July, 2021
Brexit fallout: ‘Sausage war’ is just a taste of food trade disputes to come
Boris Johnson poses with a string of sausages called ‘Boris Bangers’ in 2019. Picture: Darren Staples/Getty

In 2009, a group of 20 butchers from Cumbria, a county in the north west of England, banded together to form the Cumberland Sausage Association and pushed for special status for the renowned meat product first developed as a local speciality in the region over 500 years previously.

After two years of campaigning, the Cumberland sausage was awarded Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) status in 2011 by the European Union, elevating it to a new level alongside Parma ham...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The US has rejected Trumpism, but Johnson’s Tories have a much stronger grip over England and the risks remain elevated.’ Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

John Walsh: Britain’s slide to illiberal state gathers pace under Boris Johnson

Brexit John Walsh 5 hours ago
‘Boris Johnson has previously praised the work of OBON, yet even the laziest schoolchild knows that the UK is most definitely not one nation’

Susan O’Keeffe: One Nation One Britain anthem strikes the wrong note

Brexit Susan O'Keeffe 2 weeks ago
From October, meat and dairy products being exported to Britain will be subject to sanitary checks at customs. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingenws.ie.

Food exporters worried over increase in Brexit border controls, BOI says

Brexit Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 month ago
Freight trucks at Dublin Port in January: Ireland’s imports from Britain for the first two months of 2021 more than halved compared with the same time in 2020. Picture: Getty

Brian Keegan: NI protocol is working, it‘s the processes that need smoothing

Brexit Brian Keegan 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1