Brexit fallout: ‘Sausage war’ is just a taste of food trade disputes to come

In 2009, a group of 20 butchers from Cumbria, a county in the north west of England, banded together to form the Cumberland Sausage Association and pushed for special status for the renowned meat product first developed as a local speciality in the region over 500 years previously.

After two years of campaigning, the Cumberland sausage was awarded Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) status in 2011 by the European Union, elevating it to a new level alongside Parma ham...