Zeitgeist: New voices in a changing country

When Chiamaka Enyi-Amadi was in her first year of secondary school, she would help her older sister learn poems for her Junior Cert. “We would take walks up in Glendalough and recite Gerard Manley Hopkins. It was proper Victorian children’s sort of behaviour. Not normal,” she jokes.

When she was 16, she began to attend spoken word events in Dublin’s booming literary scene. She would watch older writers honing their craft....