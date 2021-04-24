Subscribe Today
Zeitgeist: Finding the write track in later life

Many writers take the scenic route to literary renown, often not getting their first work published until middle or even old age

Mary McGill
24th April, 2021
Louise Kennedy has just published her debut collection of short stories, The End of the World is a Cul De Sac, to wide acclaim. Picture: James Connolly

“I didn’t intend to write, it really happened by accident.” In 2014, Louise Kennedy’s friend, the writer Niamh MacCabe, invited her to join a newly established writers group in Sligo. Kennedy was initially reluctant.

“I just laughed because I was like: ‘Me? Why would I be trying to write?’ I was a chef for 25 years at that stage,” she says, explaining that working restaurant hours meant not being “the...

