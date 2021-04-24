Zeitgeist: Finding the write track in later life

“I didn’t intend to write, it really happened by accident.” In 2014, Louise Kennedy’s friend, the writer Niamh MacCabe, invited her to join a newly established writers group in Sligo. Kennedy was initially reluctant.

“I just laughed because I was like: ‘Me? Why would I be trying to write?’ I was a chef for 25 years at that stage,” she says, explaining that working restaurant hours meant not being “the...