Winging It: Tiernan gets to the heart of the matter with unscripted interviews
Comedian Tommy Tiernan has hit on a winning talk show formula by not knowing who his guests are in advance, thus leading to wide-ranging and revealing interviews
INTERVIEWS
Winging It: Twenty-one Extraordinary Interviews from The Tommy Tiernan Show
By Tommy Tiernan
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Doireann Ni Ghriofa: ‘I don’t think we have anything to fear from the kingdom of the dead’
The bilingual poet’s book of prose A Ghost In The Throat – which won Irish Book of the Year at the An Post Book Awards – sees past and present, and the worlds of the dead and the living, circle and echo each other endlessly
The Moth and the Mountain: The compelling and poignant tale of an Everest pioneer
New Yorker journalist Ed Caesar tells the fascinating story of Maurice Wilson, one of the more eccentric adventurers to attempt to reach the top of Mount Everest
I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are: An uncompromising celebrity memoir that veers towards the chaotic
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom has written an entertaining and at times vivid memoir, but its scattergun approach means that some important issues are skimmed over
That Place We Call Home: Creedon goes where land and language meet
RTÉ broadcaster John Creedon’s gently humorous account of meandering through the Irish countryside throws up interesting facts about how many locations were named