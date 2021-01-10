‘What we hold in the National Library is memory’
As director of the National Library of Ireland, Dr Sandra Collins is well aware of the importance of preserving precious artefacts of the past – and the present, too
It is quite something to have an office that contains, lining an entire wall, the reference library of WB Yeats. That, however, is the good fortune of Sandra Collins, director of the National Library of Ireland.
“Those are the books he had in his study,” she says. “So exciting, isn’t it? When I started the job, I realised I was whispering, because, well, the books – I can’t disturb the books!”...
