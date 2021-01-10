‘What we hold in the National Library is memory’

It is quite something to have an office that contains, lining an entire wall, the reference library of WB Yeats. That, however, is the good fortune of Sandra Collins, director of the National Library of Ireland.

“Those are the books he had in his study,” she says. “So exciting, isn’t it? When I started the job, I realised I was whispering, because, well, the books – I can’t disturb the books!”...