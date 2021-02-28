We Are Not in the World: Fleeting lives caught in passing
Like his poetry, Conor O’Callaghan’s novel about the refugee crisis is delicately written and hauntingly imagined
FICTION
We Are Not in the World
By Conor O’Callaghan
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Stardust Baby: A young life scarred by tragedy
Honest and unvarnished memoir by a child orphaned after the infamous nightclub fire
Leave the World Behind: An ending that fails to justify the means
This New York-based mystery thriller is gripping and intriguing right up to its unsatisfying conclusion
America in Retreat: How the US let China get ahead in the race for world domination
A lucid and succinct chronicle of the US’s decline in status as world leader and the rise of China to take its place
The Unusual Suspect: Tale of a latter-day Robin Hood’s doomed crime caper
Stephen Jackley’s efforts to steal from the rich and give to the poor saw him come a cropper before long, as retold in this entertaining account of his life of crime