Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Walk the Line: Elaine Feeney on finding inspiration during difficult times

The poet, novelist and teacher says it’s important to never ask for permission, especially around writing

Brenda McCormick
12th December, 2020
Walk the Line: Elaine Feeney on finding inspiration during difficult times
Elaine Feeney, author: ‘I have imposter syndrome and it’s hard to quieten it‘

I realised the importance of books at a very young age. My mum was great for bringing us to the library and I had started writing poems very young, at aged 12 or 13. I had a little copy of Oscar Wilde’s The Ballad of Reading Gaol and I went around the house reciting it, not really having a clue what it was about. It was something about the way the poem sounded and I...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

David Attenborough is convinced that humanity can still be realigned in harmony with nature

A Life on Our Planet: Attenborough takes stock of a burning world to outline a vision for the future

Books John Walshe 2 hours ago
Jay Shetty: applying old ideas to a capitalist model for success

Think Like a Monk: Dig deep for Shetty’s profound thoughts

Books Andrea Cleary 6 days ago
Billy Hutchinson: arguing for a socialist future for the North. Picture: Pacemaker

My Life in Loyalism: A long, eventful journey from paramilitary to principled politician

Books Andrew Lynch 6 days ago
Andrew O’Hagan: his latest novel is his most autobiographical yet

Mayflies: O’Hagan captures the nature of friendship in tender coming-of-age tale

Books Leagues O'Toole 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1