Tunnel 29: Getting around the most infamous fortification in the world
Helena Merriman’s new book is the true story of how a group of Wast Germans dug their way under the Berlin Wall in 1962
HISTORY
Tunnel 29: Love, Espionage and Betrayal: The True Story of an Extraordinary Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall
By Helena Merriman
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Something Bigger: Bringing an Irish-American family saga to vivid life
Sheila Killian has deftly fictionalised and recreated the events that led to her grand-aunt leaving Alabama and moving north to New York
A City Imagined: Loose ends undermine a quirky and unconventional Belfast story
The third volume of Gerald Dawe’s memoirs is a summing-up exercise that feels too thin to be satisfying
Blank Pages and Other Stories: Meditations on loss, grief and death from a creator of entire worlds
With his latest collection, Bernard MacLaverty proves once again that he is a master of the short story form
King Richard: A deeply flawed president tripped up by his own paranoia
Richard Nixon veers between Shakespearean tragic hero and pantomime villain in historian Michael Dobbs’s detailed reconstruction of the Watergate scandal