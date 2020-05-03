Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The secret life of birds: follow this advice for birdwatcher beginners and you’ll be flying it

Are there suddenly more birds? No, we can just hear them now. If you’re looking at birds, you’re birdwatching, says Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland – a group with loads of great resources to help you identify your new feathered friends

3rd May, 2020
5
A well-placed feeder will attract many species of birds to your garden

Staring longingly out the window is now a national pastime. But out there, people are increasingly realising, is not emptiness. There’s a whole bird world moving on, unaware of our human concerns. With nesting season and migration northwards in full swing, rare sightings of white-tailed sea eagles making headlines, traffic to Birdwatch Ireland’s website up 400 per cent and a nation in need of gentle, calming pursuits, there’s never been a better nor a more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Our Bodies, Their Battlefield: Breaking the silence on rape as a weapon of war

As a foreign correspondent, Christina Lamb has highlighted the personal sufferings of individuals caught up in conflicts around the world. In her new book, she focuses on how rape is used as a deliberate strategy to humiliate women and devastate their communities

Richie Oakley | 5 hours ago

Bina: Take heed of this gloriously unreliable narrator who wages war on a man’s world

Bina is a brilliantly drawn heroine in Anakana Schofield’s novel of warnings

Andrea Cleary | 5 hours ago

Abbie Greaves: ‘Often the silent treatment is a kind of narcissist revenge. It can be wielded as a weapon’

The author found herself walking away from the noises of daily life to find inspiration for her first novel, a moving portrait of a troubled relationship

Niamh Donnelly | 5 hours ago