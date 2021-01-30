The Push: Motherhood rendered as a horror story rather than a fairytale
Ashley Audrain’s new thriller, optioned for Hollywood, is an often gruesome meditation on the dark side of rearing children
FICTION
The Push
By Ashley Audrain
