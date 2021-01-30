Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

The Push: Motherhood rendered as a horror story rather than a fairytale

Ashley Audrain’s new thriller, optioned for Hollywood, is an often gruesome meditation on the dark side of rearing children

Andrea Cleary
30th January, 2021
The Push: Motherhood rendered as a horror story rather than a fairytale
Audrey Audrain’s mastery lies in constantly asking us to evaluate the concept of the Bad Mother, as well as making the Evil Child entirely believable. Photo: Christopher Katsarov

FICTION

The Push

By Ashley Audrain

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Rose Dugdale, a millionaire’s daughter, helped the IRA by stealing paintings, including a Vermeer, from a Co Wicklow mansion in 1974. Picture: Shutterstock

The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The story of republicanism’s unlikeliest footsoldier, but not in her own words

Books Andrew Lynch 6 days ago
Rachel Clarke’s book Breathtaking contains many stark, visceral descriptions of treating patients with an illness that ‘suffocates the life’ from them. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Breathtaking: An eyewitness account of a health service overwhelmed by Covid-19

Books Brendan Daly 6 days ago
Robert Jones jr: the New Yorker’s first novel is a powerful and lyrical portrayal of human cruelty and pain. Picture: Alberto Vargas

The Prophets: Romantic fable lays bare the horrors of slavery

Books John Walshe 6 days ago
Ruth Coker Burks: her irreverence makes her a truly delightful narrator

All The Young Men: Compelling portrait of a society riven by fear and bigotry

Books Tanya Sweeney 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1