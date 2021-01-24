The Prophets: Romantic fable lays bare the horrors of slavery
Set on a Mississippi plantation before the American Civil War, Robert Jones jr’s debut novel is beautifully written
FICTION
The Prophets
By Robert Jones jr
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
All The Young Men: Compelling portrait of a society riven by fear and bigotry
Ruth Coker Burks’s memoir of her years spent caring for terminally ill Aids patients in the 1980s is a grim but absorbing read
The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The story of republicanism’s unlikeliest footsoldier, but not in her own words
This able retelling of Rose Dugdale’s IRA-assisted theft of paintings from Russborough House in 1974 suffers from the absence of her own voice
Breathtaking: An eyewitness account of a health service overwhelmed by Covid-19
Rachel Clarke’s new book is a scathing condemnation of the British government’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis
Book extract: Thin Places by Kerri ní Dochartaigh
In an extract from her book Thin Places, Kerri ní Dochartaigh writes about facing up to her relationship with alcohol and the traumatic events that had shaped her life