Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

The Presidents’ Letters: A letter collection that combines the personal with the presidential

Flor MacCarthy’s entertaining collection reveals correspondence between Ireland’s heads of state and writers from schoolchildren to Muammar Gaddafi

Andrew Lynch
12th December, 2021
The Presidents’ Letters: A letter collection that combines the personal with the presidential
Ex president Mary Robinson and President Michael D Higgins. Picture: Rollingnews

HISTORY

The Presidents’ Letters: An Unexpected History of Ireland

By Flor MacCarthy

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Harry Crosbie: the developer turned author brings much of the colour and life of Dublin’s docklands to his stories. Picture: Collins

Undernose Farm Revisited:

Books Estelle Birdy
Maria Dickenson, managing director, Dubray Books: ‘Books have weathered a lot of challenges in the last few years. People are still reading and still loving it, and we’re still in a period of growth.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Interview: Maria Dickenson, managing director, Dubray Books

Books Róisín Burke
Adam O’Riordan: the poet’s first novel, The Falling Thread, invites you to pause, to read aloud and to feel the natural poetic rhythm

The Falling Thread: A poet’s vision informs story of class and family in early 20th-century Britain

Books Andrea Cleary
Dublin’s Broadstone railway terminus as it appeared in 1860, where chief cashier George Little had been murdered four years earlier. Picture: James Spollin

The Dublin Railway Murder: Victorian real-life whodunnit derailed by too much detail

Books John Walshe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1