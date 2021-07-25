Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

The Pages: A novel approach that gets to the heart of politics and storytelling

The retelling of a man’s life through the pages of a novel written during the rise of Nazism is a clever and perceptive way of looking at how populism and displacement during the last century is now happening all over again

Andrea Cleary
25th July, 2021
The Pages: A novel approach that gets to the heart of politics and storytelling
Hugo Hamilton’s The Pages is a novel that refuses to be bound by its form

FICTION

The Pages

By Hugo Hamilton

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sarah Winman: her fourth novel is an absolute joy from first page to last

Still Life: Big-hearted story is a joyful celebration of people and their imperfections

Books John Walshe 7 hours ago
Georgia Pritchett’s My Mess Is a Bit of a Life follows her from growing up in 1970s south London through to her triumphs as a comedy writer and producer

My Mess Is a Bit of a Life: Laughter and heartbreak combine in screenwriter’s uplifting memoir

Books Brendan Daly 7 hours ago
Garret Fitzgerald and Margaret Thatcher shake hands after signing the Anglo-Irish Agreement at Hillsborough in 1985. Also pictured are (from left) Peter Barry, Dick Spring, and British ministers Geoffrey Howe and Tom King. Picture: PA

Andrew Lynch: A revealing account from behind the scenes of the Anglo-Irish Agreement

Books Andrew Lynch 7 hours ago
Arifa Akbar reconstructs her family’s history with an unflinching clarity

Consumed: A Sister’s Story: An unflinching portrayal of sibling rivalry and regret

Books Brendan Daly 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1