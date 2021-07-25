The Pages: A novel approach that gets to the heart of politics and storytelling
The retelling of a man’s life through the pages of a novel written during the rise of Nazism is a clever and perceptive way of looking at how populism and displacement during the last century is now happening all over again
FICTION
The Pages
By Hugo Hamilton
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Still Life: Big-hearted story is a joyful celebration of people and their imperfections
With echoes of de Bernières, Trapido and EM Forster, Sarah Winman has written a charming novel that is also about the joy and fulfilment that art and culture can bring to our everyday lives
My Mess Is a Bit of a Life: Laughter and heartbreak combine in screenwriter’s uplifting memoir
Georgia Pritchett found success as a writer on some of the funniest TV comedies of the past two decades, but she was conscious of being something of an outsider, especially in the male-dominated world of television writing
Andrew Lynch: A revealing account from behind the scenes of the Anglo-Irish Agreement
Margaret Thatcher’s senior diplomat David Goodall took meticulous notes of his encounters with Garrett FitzGerald and others during the fraught negotiations leading up to the 1985 accord between Britain and Ireland
Consumed: A Sister’s Story: An unflinching portrayal of sibling rivalry and regret
Arifa Akbar looks back at her sister’s unhappy childhood, her early death and the dysfunctional family life that ruined their relationship in this honest and thoughtful memoir