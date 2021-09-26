The Magician: Tóibín brings a Mann for all seasons to vivid life
This fictionalisation of the life and times of the legendary German author does not shy away from its subject’s often inflated sense of self-worth
FICTION
The Magician
By Colm Tóibín
