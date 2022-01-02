Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

The Last Irish Question: All-island road trip searches for answers on unification

Glenn Patterson’s new book is an attempt to take the national temperature on both sides of the border

Andrew Lynch
2nd January, 2022
The Last Irish Question: All-island road trip searches for answers on unification
Brexit has changed the game in terms of the prospect of a united Ireland. Picture: Getty

POLITICS

The Last Irish Question: Will Six into Twenty-Six Ever Go?

By Glenn Patterson

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Author Sarah Moss: shows how resilient our internal monologues can be during catastrophes

The Fell: A gripping narrative of our pandemic predicament

Books Andrea Cleary
Shane MacGowan performing live in 2005: subject of an enjoyable if sentimental new biography. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns

A Furious Devotion: Capturing the chaotic life and times of Irish rock’s hellraiser

Books Andrew Lynch
Louis Theroux: kept sane by online exercise classes

Theroux the Keyhole: An entertaining record of a TV star’s family life in extraordinary times

Books Rory Kiberd
In a newly published collection of essays, Susan Orlean muses on her life-long love affair with non-human beings which goes way beyond the average dog or cat lover’s

On Animals: a captivating essay collection on the animal world

Books John Walshe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1