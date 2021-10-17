The Joy of Small Things: Small is beautiful as a writer smells the roses
From board games to night-time bus journeys, Hannah Jane Parkinson’s new book encourages the reader to take pleasure in the minor things in life
HEALTH/PSYCHOLOGY
The Joy of Small Things
By Hannah Jane Parkinson
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Sorry For Your Trouble: An engaging study of the Irish way of mourning and its many foibles
We do death a little differently in this country, something which Ann Marie Hourihane’s new book explores in fascinating detail
Kitson’s Irish War: The brigadier behind Britain’s dirty war in the North
In a new history of the early days of the Troubles, barrister David Burke paints a picture of the man in charge of the British army’s operations as cold, solitary and utterly ruthless
Punters: How an Irish bookmaker stopped at nothing to become a global player
Aaron Rogan’s illuminating account of the rise of Paddy Power reveals how it ruthlessly utilised technology to target gambling addicts
‘I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision’
Sally Rooney responds to criticism of decision to reject translation deal with Israeli publisher