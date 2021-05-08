The best books for summer
Whether it’s exciting new fiction, an absorbing murder mystery, current affairs or historical events that help you relax and get away from everyday life, we have the best reads for you
Going on holidays to your back garden this summer or planning a trip to a hotel or guest house in Ireland when restrictions lift? Well, you’ll need a great book for your travels then.
We’ve picked out some of our favourite books for you, roaming far and wide in genres and styles. While we’ve included one or two older gems, most of our titles have been published within the past year and all...
Book extract: Undisruptable: A Mindset of Permanent Reinvention for Individuals, Organisations and Life
In an extract from his new book, Aidan McCullen, transformation consultant and former professional rugby player, explains why fear should not hold you back when it comes to stepping up to new challenges
The Barbizon: The Manhattan hotel that allowed women to follow their dreams
With former residents that included Sylvia Plath and Liza Minelli, the women-only Barbizon Hotel in New York was a haven for those young women whose families may not otherwise have allowed them to pursue their careers
Lean Fall Stand: A pulsating thriller mixes several styles to gripping effect
Jon McGregor’s new novel shifts from genre to genre without ever relaxing its grip on the reader’s attention
Reclaiming the European Street: A president’s clarion call to work towards a better tomorrow
A collection of speeches by Michael D Higgins emphasises his commitment to social justice and the European project, but the formal and academic language used fails to convey Higgins’s natural charisma and humour