The Anthropocene Reviewed: Deeply researched, quirkily personal essays on the wonder and worry of human life
All of human life is there in John Green’s thoughtful essay collection, adapted from his podcast of the same name
NON-FICTION/ESSAYS
The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centred Planet
By John Green
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Northern Protestants, On Shifting Ground: Gruelling but important book shares first-person voices from today’s North
Susan McKay’s collection locates politicians, activists, artists, religious leaders, students, business owners and many diverse others, and lets them speak for themselves
The Middle East Crisis Factory: Why the struggle for democracy will eventually be won
Ten years after the Arab Spring and the subsequent cruelties brought upon the people of the Middle East, Iyad El-Baghdadi and Ahmed Gatnash argue that the region is a third of the way through its transition to democracy
I Couldn’t Love You More: A powerful novel that explores the love between mothers and daughters in a cruel society
Esther Freud was lucky: her unmarried Irish mother escaped 1960s Catholic Ireland, but the characters in her novel are subjected to the brutality of a judgmental and unforgiving society
The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: New biography reveals the many faces of cinema’s greatest auteur of the thriller
A strict upbringing and deep-seated insecurity are credited with making Alfred Hitchcock into cinema’s master of the thriller in this enjoyable biography