Sorry For Your Trouble: An engaging study of the Irish way of mourning and its many foibles

We do death a little differently in this country, something which Ann Marie Hourihane’s new book explores in fascinating detail

Andrea Cleary
17th October, 2021
Ann Marie Hourihane reports on what can only be described as a graveside concert at the funeral of Big Tom, at which Daniel O'Donnell sang a few tunes, and the mourners clapped along to music that “seemed to exist in another universe”. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Sorry For Your Trouble

By Ann Marie Hourihane

Sandycove, €17.99

