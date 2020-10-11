Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Shane Hegarty: Brought to book by my children’s changing habits

Consuming books together is only half the story when it comes to keeping kids interested in reading

11th October, 2020
Shane Hegarty, author: ‘While I worry about my children’s reading, I’m in my own constant fight with the universe of distractions beyond a printed page.’ Photo: Bryan Meade

My youngest children have discovered reading. Reading on their own. Grabbing books to thumb, dog-ear, read and re-read, get bored of, obsess over. Seven-year-old twin girls, they lie in their respective bunks reading under the warm glow of their Star Wars and My Little Pony lamps until it’s lights out and they switch to squinting at the words through the dim light leaking in from the hallway.

Some day down the line, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Who Killed John Lennon?: A self-indulgent attempt to get inside the head of the Nowhere Man

The umpteenth biography of the Beatles star gets bogged down in long-winded diversions and amateur psychoanalysis

Andrew Lynch | 2 hours ago

The Light at the End of the Day: Less would have been more for sprawling Holocaust epic

Eleanor Wasserberg’s second novel has its moments, but its plot fatally overreaches in its ambition

Jennifer Gannon | 2 hours ago

Exiles: A master of his craft conjures up the emigrant experience

Dónall Mac Amhlaigh’s reissued 1986 ‘novel’ is instead three spellbinding stories for the price of one

Dermot Bolger | 2 hours ago