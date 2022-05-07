Sally Rooney: How one young Irish writer became the voice of a generation

In 2015, an essay began doing the rounds in the Irish literary scene. It was about success, and the emptiness that accompanies victory. Its author was not only amazingly talented, but astonishingly young. How could a 24 year old write so deftly? Soon there was talk of book deals, seven-way auctions, short stories in prestigious literary magazines, and nominations for lucrative awards.

At the time, I was also 24, working an unpaid publishing internship and desperate to...