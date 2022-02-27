Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Run Rose Run: A country superstar and a king of thrillers team up to highly readable effect

Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s collaborative novel tells the story of a young singer who comes to Nashville hoping to outrun her seamy past

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
27th February, 2022
Run Rose Run: A country superstar and a king of thrillers team up to highly readable effect
Dolly Parton and James Patterson: an unlikely pairing, but an effective one. Picture: JB Rowland

For an artist who is so obviously steeped in storytelling culture, it seems surprising that it's taken until now for Dolly Parton to emerge with a debut novel. This is, after all, the woman who is so determined to improve literacy levels that she created The Imagination Library, a free books programme (available in parts of Ireland) which sends children a free book from birth until the age of five every month. To date, more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Nigel Farage was never elected as an MP in seven attempts, yet is still one of the most successful British politicians of the modern age. Picture: Getty

Book review: One Party After Another tells the tale of how Nigel Farage, a hard-drinking figure of fun, changed British politics

Books Andrew Lynch
Jonathan Joly: the social media personality believes his memoir should serve as an inspiration for other young people to know they are not alone. Picture: Dan Kennedy

Book review: All My Friends Are Invisible is a darkly compelling document of Jonathan Joly’s unhappy childhood

Books John Walshe
Johann Hari: the fusion of expert testimony with Hari’s personal experiences gives this considered, persuasive book a conversational and relatable feel. Picture: Getty

Book review: Stolen Focus - how modern technology’s delights sap our ability to concentrate

Books Brendan Daly
A wounded rebel is brought out of the burning Four Courts building after surrendering to the Free State troops in 1922. Picture: Getty

Book review: Ireland 1922 – a satisfying anthology that captures all aspects of independence

Books Andrew Lynch

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1