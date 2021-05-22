Subscribe Today
Books

Rónán Hession: ‘So many people carry around things in their past that they don’t forgive themselves for’

The Irish author’s new novel Panenka may be titled after the most famous penalty kick of all time, but there’s far more to it than that

Niamh Donnelly
22nd May, 2021
Rónán Hession: ‘I’m at the stage now where I need to think about how to develop as a writer. I want to make sure that I continue to learn.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

It’s not often you find yourself talking about Manchester City strikers in an interview with a literary author, but when that author writes a book called Panenka, it seems only natural that we should land on the topic of Sergio Agüero and his recent penalty blunder against Chelsea.

“I think he did it for almost the exact same reason that [the central character] in the book does it,” says Rónán Hession....

