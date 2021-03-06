Roisin Kiberd: ‘It might not be love that keeps us typing. It might be mutual boredom, or loneliness’
In an extract from her powerful new book The Disconnect, the Irish author writes about the internet and its shadowy role in shaping her relationships
My first email to you is dated 3 October 2016. Since then, we’ve exchanged 1,681 more. In the beginning, threads would drop off after ten or fifteen messages. Then it was twenty, seventy, ninety; layer upon layer of text, links, pictures, in-jokes and, for me at least, unspoken desperation.
I carried your ghost on a screen in my pocket. I think I might even have summoned your tulpa. You existed to me as words, alerts and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Megan Nolan interview: A relationship with writing
The intensely confessional writer has drawn high praise for her debut novel, Acts of Desperation, which deals with the ‘emotional minutiae’ of relationships
We Are Not in the World: Fleeting lives caught in passing
Like his poetry, Conor O’Callaghan’s novel about the refugee crisis is delicately written and hauntingly imagined
Stardust Baby: A young life scarred by tragedy
Honest and unvarnished memoir by a child orphaned after the infamous nightclub fire
Leave the World Behind: An ending that fails to justify the means
This New York-based mystery thriller is gripping and intriguing right up to its unsatisfying conclusion