My first email to you is dated 3 October 2016. Since then, we’ve exchanged 1,681 more. In the beginning, threads would drop off after ten or fifteen messages. Then it was twenty, seventy, ninety; layer upon layer of text, links, pictures, in-jokes and, for me at least, unspoken desperation.

I carried your ghost on a screen in my pocket. I think I might even have summoned your tulpa. You existed to me as words, alerts and...