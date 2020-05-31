Richard Ford: ‘I’m worried about my country’

“I always tell people, ‘I’m a novelist, don’t tell me what you don’t want to see on the page’.”
From his home in Maine, Richard Ford chuckles softly. It’s a moment of humour that punctuates an interview – conducted over the course of an hour – that is frequently more angry than is the novelist’s wont. Ford, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of novels including Independence...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team