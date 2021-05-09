Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Real Estate: Levy’s story of the self is playful, defiant and courageous

The third instalment of writer Deborah Levy’s ‘living autobiography’ builds a persuasive argument for her right to exist not only in life, but in literature

Niamh Donnelly
9th May, 2021
Real Estate: Levy’s story of the self is playful, defiant and courageous
Deborah Levy plays with language and often lets language win

MEMOIR

Real Estate

By Deborah Levy

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rachel Donoghue: the novelist’s language is sharp, mature and occasionally quite beautiful

The Beauty of Impossible Things: Mysterious events cast a long shadow over a lonely teenager’s summer

Books Andrea Cleary 3 hours ago
Unionists Hugh T Barrie, Edward Carson and Frederick Smith are cheered on by supporters at an Anti-Home Rule demonstration in Derry city in September 1912. Picture: Getty

The Partition: Still no meeting of minds 100 years on from the foundation of Northern Ireland

Books Andrew Lynch 3 hours ago
Lisa McInerney: few new Irish writers have their finger as strongly on the pulse of contemporary society

The Rules of Revelation: A vividly drawn portrayal of contemporary society

Books Leagues O'Toole 3 hours ago
Lisa McInerney: ‘It’s been a case of giving myself permission to feel like an artist – and it’s taken years to do that.’ Picture: Brid O’Donovan

Walk the Line: Lisa McInerney on crafting characters

Books Brenda McCormick 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1