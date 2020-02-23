Rachael English: a fiction writer who is tuned into real life

Rachael English doesn’t make a habit of talking about sex in the workplace. But as she sat in a meeting with her then boss Kevin Bakhurst at RTÉ some years back, it seemed like there was no avoiding the topic.

“There’s not anything in the book that’s going to embarrass us, is there?” Bakhurst said to her. English laughs as she recalls the incident, and how she paused, thinking of the racier...