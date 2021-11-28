Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Putting The Rabbit In The Hat:

He may be scathing about some of his peers, but Brian Cox’s honest account of his life and career is a real story with real heart

Andrea Cleary
28th November, 2021
Putting The Rabbit In The Hat:
Brian Cox writes that, like his most famous character, Succession’s Logan Roy, he grew up in a working-class Scottish family: ‘generation after generation of Mick-Macks besieged by the forces of tribalism and the Catholic faith.’ Picture: Mhairi Edwards

MEMOIR

Putting The Rabbit In The Hat

By Brian Cox

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Marty Morrissey: While you get more than a few glimpses of his rambunctious humour, the real takeaway is just how hard he has worked to reach his current position

It’s Marty: Larger-than-life memoir does justice to beloved sports pundit

Books John Walshe
In Leonard Cohen: The Mystical Roots of Genius, Harry Freedman examines the Jewish and Christian sources that Cohen mined and traces how he wove these traditions into his songwriting

Leonard Cohen: Exploring the scriptures behind Cohen’s musical pilgrimage

Books Brendan Daly
A History of the World in 25 Cities, written by Tracy Turner and Andrew Donkin, illustrated by Libby Vander Ploeg

Children’s books to cuddle up to over Christmas

Books Sara Keating
Dalkey Book Festival co founder David McWilliams says the organisers’ position is that the tickets are for live theatrical events, which are VAT-exempt. Picture: Bryan Meade

Dalkey Book Festival could owe Revenue €30,000 in ticket sale taxes

Books Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1