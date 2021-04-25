Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Political Purgatory: Giving Stormont one last chance to get on the right side of history

A new book about Northern politics’ endless recriminations is ambitious, but undermined by the blandness of too many interviewees

Andrew Lynch
25th April, 2021
Political Purgatory: Giving Stormont one last chance to get on the right side of history
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill: even the most dedicated Arlene Foster watcher might be surprised to learn that the First Minister relaxes by playing Backstreet Boys songs on her laptop

POLITICS

Political Purgatory: The Battle to Save Stormont and the Play for a New Ireland

By Brian Rowan

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Fíona Scarlett: like every gifted storyteller, she has twists up her sleeve

Boys Don’t Cry: An assured fiction debut told with skill and empathy

Books Leagues O'Toole 4 hours ago
Taylor captures New York’s mood in a way that a conventional narrative history never could

New Yorkers: The restless rhythms and strident voices of the Big Apple

Books Brendan Daly 4 hours ago
Olivia Laing has written a genre-defying study of the body as a political agent

Everybody: History of the human form is fascinating and frightening

Books Andrea Cleary 4 hours ago
Louise Kennedy has just published her debut collection of short stories, The End of the World is a Cul De Sac, to wide acclaim. Picture: James Connolly

Zeitgeist: Finding the write track in later life

Books Mary McGill 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1