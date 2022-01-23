Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Pandora: A Georgian adventure builds on mystery and suspense

John Walshe
23rd January, 2022
Pandora: A Georgian adventure builds on mystery and suspense
Susan Stokes-Chapman: her debut novel is is an atmospheric mystery that flirts with magical realism, containing more than a hint of Gothic and even a touch of ghostly chiller

FICTION

Pandora

By Susan Stokes-Chapman

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sequoia Nagamatsu: treats his topic with great empathy and grace

How High We Go in the Dark: A terrifying vision of the future that never loses sight of humanity

Books Andrea Cleary
Monica McWilliams: of her entry into Northern Irish politics, she writes, ‘I was fed up being repeatedly asked which side I was on. The politics of the conflict was getting in the way of resolving wider women’s issues.’ Picture: PA

Stand Up, Speak Out: Battling dinosaurs in the North’s male-dominated political arena

Books Andrew Lynch
In The Expectation Effect, science writer David Robson demonstrates how our beliefs often become self-fulfilling prophecies that dramatically shape our health and happiness

The Expectation Effect: How reprogramming our thinking can change our life experience

Books Brendan Daly
Padraig Regan, who was awarded the Ireland Chair of Poetry Bursary Prize in 2020

Some Integrity: Poetry that teaches us how to set the world off-kilter

Books James Conor Patterson

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1