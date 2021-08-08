Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel: Tarantino picks up his pen with surprisingly successful results

The director has written a highly entertaining novelisation of his Manson Family murders drama

Rory Kiberd
8th August, 2021
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel: Tarantino picks up his pen with surprisingly successful results
Quentin Tarantino brings as much brio to bear on his novel as he does on his best cinema outing. Picture: Getty

FICTION

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel

By Quentin Tarantino

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Richard Nixon, watched by his son-in-law David Eisenhower, gives a thumbs-up to the press as he announces his resignation as US president on August 8, 1974. Picture: Getty

King Richard: A deeply flawed president tripped up by his own paranoia

Books Andrew Lynch 9 hours ago
Catherine Ryan Howard’s plotting is second to none and she writes with an economy of style that brings to mind the work of Lee Child.

56 Days: Thriller set in Ireland’s lockdown days comes with a savage twist

Books Nadine O’Regan 9 hours ago
Cahy Rentzenbrink’s first outing as a novelist tackles the gap between expectation and reality.

Everyone Is Still Alive: Debut novel deftly captures the highs and lows of family life

Books John Walshe 9 hours ago
Eimear Ryan: a richly accomplished debut.

Holding Her Breath: A deep dive into the psyche of a troubled young woman

Books Dermot Bolger 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1