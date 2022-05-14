‘Nobody wanted me as a musician, they wanted me to be Saint Bob, and I couldn’t stand it’: How a new Geldof emerged when the hits dried up
A new book by journalist Nick Duerden offers a fascinating account of what happens to pop stars once their moment in the sun passes. In this extract, Bob Geldof tells him about wrestling for an identity after the music faded
Bob Geldof had a cunning plan, the last-gasp attempt of a desperate man who didn’t know when to quit. The ‘v’ between his unplucked eyebrows was becoming a permanent tattoo, his mood increasingly irascible. His back hurt. He’d always known, and had accepted, that pop was a lethal game – “when you’re dead, you’re dead” – but when he found his own band suddenly on their uppers when, just yesterday, they’d been superstar-bound, he thought...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Louise O’Neill interview: ‘I’ve pushed myself much further than I ever have with any other novel’
With Idol, her latest novel, and three screen adaptations of previous novels in the works, Louise O’Neill shows she has no intention of becoming complacent or easing up on confronting uncomfortable facts in her fiction
‘Most artists are massively ego-driven . . . It’s the lack of fame later on that’s the difficult part.’ Book review: Exit Stage Left – A wry look at the second lives of yesterday’s musical idols
Music journalist Nick Duerden tracks down a succession of former pop stars to find out what happened when the hits dried up – and the results are hugely entertaining
Book review: This Woman’s Work – A fascinating fusion of female perspectives on music
Journalist Sinéad Gleeson and musician Kim Gordon have put together an entertaining collection of essays on the influence of music on women’s lives
Book review: None Of This Is Serious – A heavily hyped debut shows plenty of promise
Catherine Prasifka’s first novel has its imperfections, but also enough about it to hint at rich potential for the future