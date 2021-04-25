Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

New Yorkers: The restless rhythms and strident voices of the Big Apple

Craig Taylor spent six years interviewing the people of New York for his latest book, and the result crackles with raw urban energy

Brendan Daly
25th April, 2021
New Yorkers: The restless rhythms and strident voices of the Big Apple
Taylor captures New York’s mood in a way that a conventional narrative history never could

NON-FICTION/HISTORY

New Yorkers: A City and Its People in Our Time

By Craig Taylor

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Fíona Scarlett: like every gifted storyteller, she has twists up her sleeve

Boys Don’t Cry: An assured fiction debut told with skill and empathy

Books Leagues O'Toole 4 hours ago
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill: even the most dedicated Arlene Foster watcher might be surprised to learn that the First Minister relaxes by playing Backstreet Boys songs on her laptop

Political Purgatory: Giving Stormont one last chance to get on the right side of history

Books Andrew Lynch 4 hours ago
Olivia Laing has written a genre-defying study of the body as a political agent

Everybody: History of the human form is fascinating and frightening

Books Andrea Cleary 4 hours ago
Louise Kennedy has just published her debut collection of short stories, The End of the World is a Cul De Sac, to wide acclaim. Picture: James Connolly

Zeitgeist: Finding the write track in later life

Books Mary McGill 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1