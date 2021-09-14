Subscribe Today
New Sally Rooney novel sells close to 13,000 copies in first week of publication

Beautiful World, Where Are You already the biggest selling fiction title of the year in Ireland

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
14th September, 2021
New Sally Rooney novel sells close to 13,000 copies in first week of publication
Bookshops opened early in many parts of Ireland on Tuesday of last week to accommodate the interest in Sally Rooney's latest novel

The new novel from Sally Rooney has achieved sales of nearly 13,000 copies in its first week of publication in Ireland, putting it on course to be the biggest selling novel of the year.

"It's phenomenal, it's our biggest selling fiction title to date this year already," said Maria Dickenson, who manages the Dubray chain of books. "I asked my stock manager if they were sure that that could already be true, and it is. We...

