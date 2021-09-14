New Sally Rooney novel sells close to 13,000 copies in first week of publication

The new novel from Sally Rooney has achieved sales of nearly 13,000 copies in its first week of publication in Ireland, putting it on course to be the biggest selling novel of the year.

"It's phenomenal, it's our biggest selling fiction title to date this year already," said Maria Dickenson, who manages the Dubray chain of books. "I asked my stock manager if they were sure that that could already be true, and it is. We...