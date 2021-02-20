Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Neil Jordan interview: Perspectives on fortune and freedom

The film-maker has stepped away from the camera to write a new novel about the 1798 rebellion, seen through the eyes of a scion of landed gentry and a runaway slave

Niamh Donnelly
20th February, 2021
Neil Jordan interview: Perspectives on fortune and freedom
Neil Jordan: ‘In the 1970s, if you wanted to write or live a literary life, you had to leave the country. Now, you can stay and be celebrated.’ Picture: John Allen

Never admit to Neil Jordan that you’ve taken a course in screenwriting.

“That was a big mistake,” he’ll say. “You shouldn’t have done that. Don’t take a course in screenwriting. I’ve never taken a course in anything in my life.”

And whether you agree or not, it’s certainly hard to imagine Neil Jordan ever letting anyone tell him what to do....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Billy O’Callaghan’s prose is beautiful and frequently breathtaking. Photo: Clare Keogh

Life Sentences: O’Callaghan’s powerful prose captures the ebb and flow of a family’s fortunes

Books John Walshe 2 hours ago
Brexit supporters cheer Britain’s departure from the EU. Picture: Getty

How Britain Ends: A well-argued look at how Brexit is leading towards ‘home rule all round’

Books Andrew Lynch 1 day ago
George Gibney never stood trial for the sexual abuse any of the young swimmers in his care, as the judiciary of 1993 believed that because the offences were in the past on unspecified dates, he could not mount a defence

Above Water: Surviving the onslaught of a serial sexual predator

Books John Walshe 6 days ago
Mark O’Connell: ‘I think I try to explain the world to myself through extreme examples of life.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Back to the future: Mark O’Connell interview

Books Alex Meehan 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1