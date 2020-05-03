Naoise Dolan: ‘I start by imagining something and then I follow my curiosities’

Is Naoise Dolan prepared for the possibility of fame? No sooner has the question issued forth from my lips than Dolan, the debut author of the novel Exciting Times, begins to laugh. “I’m a literary author, so it’s not going to be a lot.” she says, pushing the question away so forcibly that it’s as though it never existed. “I have an ability to distance myself from things that don’t make me happy.” she adds,...