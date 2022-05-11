‘Most artists are massively ego-driven . . . It’s the lack of fame later on that’s the difficult part.’ Book review: Exit Stage Left – A wry look at the second lives of yesterday’s musical idols

For a period in the 1990s and 2000s, the now-defunct Q magazine ran a regular feature called ’Where are they now?’, in which the British music title unearthed former rock stars and gaily informed us what they were doing with their time.

Some of them had once graced Top of the Pops and were now on stage only at Butlins. Others had become insurance sales people, backroom music executives and farmers. One, a...