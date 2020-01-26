Sunday January 26, 2020
Marita Conlon-McKenna: when the hunger still burns

As Marita Conlon-McKenna’s Under the Hawthorn Tree – a children’s novel about the Great Famine – celebrates its 30th anniversary, its author returns with The Hungry Road, a harrowing look at the same topic, but this time very much for grown-ups only

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
26th January, 2020
Author Marita Conlon-McKenna. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Marita Conlon-McKenna did not want to write another book about the Irish Famine. Why would she, after all? As Conlon-McKenna settles into her chair in a city-centre hotel on a rainy day in Dublin, the Irish author doesn’t need to make any false boasts about how well her previous books on the Famine have done: the statistics speak for themselves. Conlon-McKenna’s children’s novel Under the Hawthorn Tree was published in 1990 and has never been...

