Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Malibu Rising: Life in a Californian paradise comes with a tinge of melancholia

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s eagerly awaited follow-up to her 2019 breakthrough Daisy Jones and the Six does not disappoint

Anna Carey
6th June, 2021
Malibu Rising: Life in a Californian paradise comes with a tinge of melancholia
Taylor Jenkins Reid plays around with narrative forms in Malibu Rising, as in her previous novels

FICTION

Malibu Rising

By Taylor Jenkins Reid

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Marie Aubert’s Grown Ups provides a masterclass in how to write a self-centred protagonist.

Grown Ups: Acclaimed Scandinavian tale is a short, sharp story

Books Andrea Cleary 1 day ago
Wayne Rooney of England is brought down for a penalty by Mikaël Silvestre of France in the first round of Euro 2004: the teenager was one of the stars of the competition. Picture: Getty

Euro Summits: Plenty of pace in an entertaining Euros retrospective

Books John Walshe 1 day ago
According to the authors of Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, we all make bad decisions because of the trivial information or “noise” floating around our brains

Noise: The trivial reasons behind so many of our worst decisions

Books Andrew Lynch 1 day ago
John Higgs’s book greatly contributes to our contemporary appreciation of William Blake

William Blake vs the World: Peeling back the layers of the man who reimagined England

Books Eamon Sweeney 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1