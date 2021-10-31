Love In A Time of War: Raw memoir of life during wartime with a journalistic legend
Lara Marlowe’s account of her time with her late husband Robert Fisk is absorbing but painfully bleak in places
MEMOIR
Love in a Time of War: My Years With Robert Fisk
By Lara Marlowe
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
April in Spain: Banville discards his pseudonym with plenty of panache
The veteran writer’s latest effort is initially confusing – a Benjamin Black crime novel under his own name – but ultimately rewarding
Clash of the Clans: Bleak account of the most vicious gang war in Irish history
Nicola Tallant’s retelling of the Hutch/Kinahan feud isn’t easy reading at times, but it’s a required text for anyone wanting to understand Dublin’s gangland
Robert Sheehan interview: ‘I try not to anticipate the future too much’
Robert Sheehan made his name playing a pretty-boy gangland killer in Love/Hate. Now he’s added another string to his bow with the publication of Disappearing Act, a collection of short stories steeped in the surreal and the meditative
Life Without Children: Roddy Doyle captures the rhythms of pandemic life in new collection
The Dublin author’s latest clutch of short stories is centred on the claustrophobia and tensions that have pervaded the Covid-19 era