Louise O’Neill interview: ‘I’ve pushed myself much further than I ever have with any other novel’

When I meet Louise O’Neill in the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin, she has just ordered a sparkling water with a slice of lime. It is, by her measure, a very boujee choice, not unlike something the central character of her latest book, Idol, might ask for.

Samantha Miller, her influencer-slash-wellness-guru protagonist, is in some ways like O’Neill. She’s successful, charming, driven. She comes from a small town (the fictional Bennford) in New England,...