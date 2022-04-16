Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Louise Kennedy interview: ‘There was a conditional thing on Catholics. We had to live quite quietly and not really rub anybody’s nose in it’

The author of the eagerly anticipated first novel Trespasses says her early childhood in the North forms a ‘hot space’, or a primal source, from which most of her writing comes

Niamh Donnelly
16th April, 2022
Louise Kennedy interview: ‘There was a conditional thing on Catholics. We had to live quite quietly and not really rub anybody’s nose in it’

“I’m a lucky bitch, really,” Louise Kennedy says. “There are loads of people who have written brilliant books and they haven’t managed to get published or haven’t got the attention mine’s getting.”

We’re speaking ahead of the release of her first novel Trespasses, one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, following the success of her debut short story collection The End of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Richie Sadlier: the football pundit and psychotherapist has written a new book that advises teenage boys on how to deal with everyday problems. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Richie Sadlier interview: ‘When you’re 15, you’re pulling reddeners all over the shop. You feel exposed and vulnerable in so many situations’

Books Nadine O’Regan
In her new book, Lucy Cooke explores the many species whose females became overlooked due to misogynistic psychobabble.

Book review: Bitch - A new study shows that sexist science overshadowed our understanding of the animal kingdom

Books Andrea Cleary
Members of the UDR search a car at a checkpoint while on patrol in Co Down in February 1984. Picture: Getty

Book review: UDR Declassified – A damning exposé of how a sectarian organisation was encouraged by the authorities

Books Andrew Lynch
African migrants in the Libyan capital Tripoli after being rescued by the country’s coast guard in June 2018. Picture: Getty

Book review: My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden reveals the shocking truth of a human rights disaster on Europe’s doorstep

Books John Walshe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1