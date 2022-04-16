Louise Kennedy interview: ‘There was a conditional thing on Catholics. We had to live quite quietly and not really rub anybody’s nose in it’
The author of the eagerly anticipated first novel Trespasses says her early childhood in the North forms a ‘hot space’, or a primal source, from which most of her writing comes
“I’m a lucky bitch, really,” Louise Kennedy says. “There are loads of people who have written brilliant books and they haven’t managed to get published or haven’t got the attention mine’s getting.”
We’re speaking ahead of the release of her first novel Trespasses, one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, following the success of her debut short story collection The End of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Richie Sadlier interview: ‘When you’re 15, you’re pulling reddeners all over the shop. You feel exposed and vulnerable in so many situations’
Following his award-winning autobiography, the footballer-turned-pundit and psychotherapist has just written a second book to help teenage boys navigate the choppy waters of adolescence
Book review: Bitch - A new study shows that sexist science overshadowed our understanding of the animal kingdom
Lucy Cooke’s guide to sex and evolution disproves the theory that the male of the species is always the dominant sex
Book review: UDR Declassified – A damning exposé of how a sectarian organisation was encouraged by the authorities
Micheál Smith’s meticulously researched book reveals just how much the British government knew about the UDR’s links with loyalist paramilitaries
Book review: My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden reveals the shocking truth of a human rights disaster on Europe’s doorstep
Award-winning journalist draws our attention to the horrific abuses of migrants trying to make their way to the Mediterranean while Europe turns a blind eye