Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Liz Nugent: ‘There are enough books out there about bad fathers’

Liz Nugent’s novels bring outsiders and unhappy families into sharp focus, and her latest, Our Little Cruelties, tackles the last taboo of the ‘bad mother’ head on

29th March, 2020
Author Liz Nugent. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Last Sunday, Liz Nugent called her mother, told her to put on a coat and to stand at her front door. There she was met by Nugent who, while observing a safe social distance, passed her gifts of chocolates, wine, ready meals and “enough books to keep her going”. They chatted for a while, Nugent at the bottom of the steps at the Georgian-style terrace, and her mother at the top.

It’s a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Stranger than Kindness: sprawling photo and essay collection hints at Cave’s complexities

This grab-bag of a book does a good job of building a character portrait of the legendary Australian artist and writer

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

The Weight of Love: Fannin gets under the skin with brilliant debut novel

Columnist, playwright and memoirist Hilary Fannin’s first novel is a finely told story of love and nostalgia

Niamh Donnelly | 2 hours ago

Gimson’s Presidents: the good, the bad and the useless: an entertaining guide to all the US presidents past and present

Andrew Gimson profiles the men who have taken charge of what one called the ‘lonesomest’ place in the world

Andrew Lynch | 2 hours ago