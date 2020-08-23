Learning curve: going back to school the new-normal way

For parents, getting ready to go back to school is usually one more thing on a long to-do list. For PR agency owner and TV presenter Pam Finn, she could never have foreseen just how excited and relieved she was to buy schoolbooks and uniforms for her 13-year-old son Mikie. He returns to his school in Oranmore on September 3, where he will enter second year, and, in the Covid-19 climate, a whole new way...